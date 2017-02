hooligan27 wrote:

wish I had spent this years season ticket money else where. I never seen such a lousy effortless performance.



Marshall should not have got a 3 year deal with how last year finished. He is clueless and is team selections are poor.



E.g Johnston comes on for 2 minutes before half time is then subbed again. He should of started over moore who did not get his shirt dirty for 30 minutes.



Could of got a centre from Salford. Turned down a half decent hooker when we played fev so we had kaye for 80 minutes.



He needs to start taking the blame I think he is well out of is depth.