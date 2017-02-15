hooligan27 wrote: wish I had spent this years season ticket money else where. I never seen such a lousy effortless performance.



Marshall should not have got a 3 year deal with how last year finished. He is clueless and is team selections are poor.







E.g Johnston comes on for 2 minutes before half time is then subbed again. He should of started over moore who did not get his shirt dirty for 30 minutes.



Could of got a centre from Salford. Turned down a half decent hooker when we played fev so we had kaye for 80 minutes.



He needs to start taking the blame I think he is well out of is depth.

To be fair, we would have walked over Broken glass to keep Marshall after we got in the top four.Since then we have gone backwards - RM has made few or poor signings - but what budget has he had? In reality, do we think our squad is worth more or the same as two years ago? There has been little to no investment in the squad since. That's hardly RM's fault....And now we're in the worst end of a dual reg deal that sees our players dual reg for a super league team!I would say the biggest problem is the way the club is run and the lack of investment. Money has gone with nothing to show for it and I don't see new investors queuing round the block.We are where we are cos we deserve it. All we can do is hope the richard and the players can get the best out of themselves wrk in and week out and scrape together enough points to avoid oblivion