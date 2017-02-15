I can t help feeling something is seriously wrong within the club, despite all the chest thumping and positive remarks about great training, R M is resorting to the age old'once they are over the white wash', 'we need to play out our sets,blah,blah,blah'.

There are a couple of scenarios come to mind, he has got it seriously wrong and lost the dressing room, or the players cannot remember the plays.

I am not a professional coach by any standards, however lets get back to basics, carry the ball, pass only when safe, move the ball to our fast men ( warrancy makes yards on most plays) kick into unmanned areas, tackle like they mean it, listen to the ref, no back chat.

Once that is achieved then play the expansive stuff, I would rather read 'Fax6. Opponent 0, rather than'played great scored some great stuff but were unlucky to lose'.



Like the mongoose adverts say 'simples'.