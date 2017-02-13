We really need to et some players in from Salford for this one. They had 3 Leigh players in on Sunday who all apparently played great. Sam Hopkins, Lachlan burr and Jamie Acton. No doubt they will be back in again next week.
If we don't strengthen now then I fear a very long slow season ahead.
What's your thought on this, Hudd shay need not reply as I already know your thoughts.
