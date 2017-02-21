I have to praise Richard Stead in his role as a radio commentator.



He describes what is happening, and just as importantly where . He gives a good overview of the general strategy of the games progression, and he also asks concise questions in a way for the summariser to expand on and give their opinions.



I feel there was a massive difference between how he commentates and how Gwilym does it.



For people who rely on the radio commentary to follow the team small things make a big difference. There's nothing more frustrating than 'banter' interrupted by 'It's a try!'