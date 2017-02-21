I don't really get playing Donny players either, maybe to make the numbers up, but you would think that we have players from the COHA, that could take a bench spot.
I watched it on HKRTV last night and it looked a good run out for both teams, that I'm sure both coaches will have got a lot out of. was surprised a bit you never gave any of the older fringe players (the likes of Thompson) a run out. The principle of this game is a very good idea, sort an A-team match without the commitment to it being a formal scheduled competition
