I think TLJ has a point.

It has wrankled me that, Mr Lloyd does appear to show bias towards his own and not to us, even though he's often in an anchor role, but blame the station for that.



I don't think there's anything wrong with bias in local commentary, I like it, but it should be even handed. Honestly, how can Gollum do that for us when he wears a red and white scarf ??

It's nothing at all to do with his incompetence in his roles as either commentator or anchor. Though it should be of concern to me, It's just that I'm past caring. That's one for his employers to act on.



What's wrong for me is that we don't get the bias I would like to have, in the same way Rovers had it with the brilliant and unashamedly biased Chris Park (whom I loved to listen to), with our own DDD in his pomp, and Burnsey for the Tigers. That's all I ask for, a genuine FC man covering all things FC.



're. Air time...maybe Rovers don't actually get more air time than our boys, I'm not sure, but it's so painful to listen to, that it feels like they get way longer.



The Sports Editor should do the right thing and appoint a happily biased commentator for the Airlie Birds, complete with B&W scarf, and then I'll be happy.

Nb. I do like the sound of Richard Stead though, and his classic put downs of Mr Lloyd when he moves into puddled mode.