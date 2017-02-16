WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radio roverside

Re: Radio roverside

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:23 pm
davey37
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3327
Location: West Hull
Aldy wrote:
I agree with you it is a very amateurish station, but to be fair to them it was a listener who contacted the station asking if it was true Albert Kelly had a season ending injury. The reply given was something along the lines of we haven’t heard anything.


If so then fair enough.

Thanks for clearing that up.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Radio roverside

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:35 pm
TrevLovesJanice
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 8:27 am
Posts: 2064
Location: Walking in a Woodsy Wonderland
Mrs Barista wrote:
The reality is that for years RH have employed a RL producer who talks openly of calling NH at home of an evening (cosy) with Richard Stead as a neutral and 2 Rovers affiliated summarisers. They part company with Richardson and his "horses**t" management comments re Adam Pearson and replace with, er, Rovers player Chris Charles. I struggle to see why the balance shouldn't be reversed given the relative positions of the clubs, it's all a bit strange. Is someone sleeping with Hudgell?


Thanks, you said it very well

Why the hell is a second-division team getting more favourable coverage than the sole super league team in the city ?

Re: Radio roverside

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:45 pm
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: east east hull
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Thanks, you said it very well

Why the hell is a second-division team getting more favourable coverage than the sole super league team in the city ?

Were not get over it
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Radio roverside

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:56 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24234
Location: West Yorkshire
fun time frankie wrote:
Were not get over it

"A fresh start for the Robins"
Re: Radio roverside

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:59 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24234
Location: West Yorkshire
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Thanks, you said it very well

Why the hell is a second-division team getting more favourable coverage than the sole super league team in the city ?

None so blind as those who will not see. :wink:
Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:20 pm
Uppo58
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 395
I think TLJ has a point.
It has wrankled me that, Mr Lloyd does appear to show bias towards his own and not to us, even though he's often in an anchor role, but blame the station for that.

I don't think there's anything wrong with bias in local commentary, I like it, but it should be even handed. Honestly, how can Gollum do that for us when he wears a red and white scarf ??
It's nothing at all to do with his incompetence in his roles as either commentator or anchor. Though it should be of concern to me, It's just that I'm past caring. That's one for his employers to act on.

What's wrong for me is that we don't get the bias I would like to have, in the same way Rovers had it with the brilliant and unashamedly biased Chris Park (whom I loved to listen to), with our own DDD in his pomp, and Burnsey for the Tigers. That's all I ask for, a genuine FC man covering all things FC.

're. Air time...maybe Rovers don't actually get more air time than our boys, I'm not sure, but it's so painful to listen to, that it feels like they get way longer.

The Sports Editor should do the right thing and appoint a happily biased commentator for the Airlie Birds, complete with B&W scarf, and then I'll be happy.
Nb. I do like the sound of Richard Stead though, and his classic put downs of Mr Lloyd when he moves into puddled mode.
Last edited by Uppo58 on Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:46 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:44 pm
subwaysav
Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 200
Location: willerby
gwillam Lloyds red n white bias has driven me nuts for years. but he does give us a good laugh now and then, pushing the wrong buttons etc,and his cringeworthy interviews with anybody connected to rovers. he ha d Jason netherton in the studio just before the season started and said to him do you think the players and fans will be looking forward to seeing all the qaint old rugby league grounds again!! to which netherton said "er no. haha

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:01 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5879
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Uppo58 wrote:
I think TLJ has a point.
It has wrankled me that, Mr Lloyd does appear to show bias towards his own and not to us, even though he's often in an anchor role, but blame the station for that.



i've frequently heard mr lloyd referred to as an anchor - i think
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:12 pm
Darrell
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2003 12:12 am
Posts: 932
Location: More @ Sea than the K.C.
the artist wrote:
i've frequently heard mr lloyd referred to as an anchor - i think


More like a plank.

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:31 pm
unknownlegend
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 518
Location: West Hull
fun time frankie wrote:
Were not get over it


You are and always have.
Three seasons ago (when Rovers were a super league side) FC lost one Sunday and a KR fan texted in to RH:- "Great game, great commentary, great result!" Gollum read it out.
Next week Rovers lose so I texted in the same message, Gollum reads out: "Great game, great commentary!" :lol:
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
