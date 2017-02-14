|
barham red wrote:
Yeah I suppose, never did understand his take on that, the only way we would get in a 10 team licensed league would be the dreaded M word.
I quite like the current system. Not perfect by any means, but much more interesting than the franchising era, and it seems to have kicked life into the Championship/League 1.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:21 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
With all due respect I don't want an ex player commentating on a game UNLESS they have actually learnt what it means to commentate on a live sportsmatch.
I don't want to listen to unstructered garbled mutterings or a synopsis of what happened AFTER the play which is what some commentators are doing (even John Motson barely says anything but the names and then summerises on the reply which is NOT commentating). Have them as brief summerisers for sure but not attempting to commentate because they invariably can't.
For those listening and not seeing it is essential that a proper commentary like DDD back in the days before he started losing the plot and old age catching up and not being able to describe the action as much and relying on anecdote and as above the Motson way of just calling out players names.
Eddie Waring used to be a superb commentator before his Alzheimers progressed, Ray French is one of the very few former RL players certainly from these shores that has called a game without losing all control (Mick Morgan take note)
Eddie H still can call a decent game IF the format was sorted, as it is they focus too much on going over everything within the game instead of concentrating on what's happening. BITD Eddie was a very good sports commentator.
Random pick but listen to this commentary by Mark Wilson on Wish FM. THAT is what sports commentary should be like.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDPXdKh0KbM
Mark Wilson now runs the commentary team on Radio Yorkshire which includes Mark, Dock and my hubby, Matt Horton who also covers Wire for Wire Fm (Wish's sister station) and has done some FC Live this season. You are right what you say in that just because you've played the game, doesn't mean you can commentate. Ex players make great summarisers, Matt covered Saints v Leeds for RY last Thursday with Andy Kelly as summariser and it was great.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:22 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Why dont all the Rervers fans just clear off to their own board...!
Because it is an open board, please play nicely and share your toys.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:59 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Why dont all the Rervers fans just clear off to their own board...!
to be fair certain fc posters have a regular presence on their board as well
Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:00 pm
Parker and Richardson also played for FC!
Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:21 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Why dont all the Rervers fans just clear off to their own board...!
Maybe trouble finding it?
Keep scrolling you will find the Rovers board has moved a little lower down the page
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:11 pm
The reality is that for years RH have employed a RL producer who talks openly of calling NH at home of an evening (cosy) with Richard Stead as a neutral and 2 Rovers affiliated summarisers. They part company with Richardson and his "horses**t" management comments re Adam Pearson and replace with, er, Rovers player Chris Charles. I struggle to see why the balance shouldn't be reversed given the relative positions of the clubs, it's all a bit strange. Is someone sleeping with Hudgell?
That said, Jon Wilkin is excellent when he does punditry for the BBC, thoroughly enjoyed his work at last year's cup final.
Fortunately for those who can't make the game as others have said there's far more choice now so perhaps the monopoly RH have had will be diluted and fans wanting something with more insight and similar alignment will start to switch.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:37 am
Gwylym's greatest ever moment was in Perpignan a few years back. He was there to give live coverage of Catalans v Hull KR one Saturday afternoon/early evening. As the teams came out and lined up alongside each other, the stadium announcer could be heard in the background saying a few words, our hero Gwylym assumed he was announcing the teams and said "Well, the teams are now lining up for the French national anthem". The stadium tannoys then fell quiet and Gwylym said "Well, I don't know what's going on, they usually play the national anthem about now, I wonder if there's something wrong with the tannoy system." He then continued filling in the silence by rambling on about problems broadcasting from Southern France until a blast of the referee's whistle was heard in the background and the stadium announcer started up once again. Gwylym then said, "Well, whatever the problem was they seemed to have sorted it" at which point Chris Park leaned over and said "I think we've just had a minute's silence Gwylym"...
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."