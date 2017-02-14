knockersbumpMKII wrote:

With all due respect I don't want an ex player commentating on a game UNLESS they have actually learnt what it means to commentate on a live sportsmatch.I don't want to listen to unstructered garbled mutterings or a synopsis of what happened AFTER the play which is what some commentators are doing (even John Motson barely says anything but the names and then summerises on the reply which is NOT commentating). Have them as brief summerisers for sure but not attempting to commentate because they invariably can't.For those listening and not seeing it is essential that a proper commentary like DDD back in the days before he started losing the plot and old age catching up and not being able to describe the action as much and relying on anecdote and as above the Motson way of just calling out players names.Eddie Waring used to be a superb commentator before his Alzheimers progressed, Ray French is one of the very few former RL players certainly from these shores that has called a game without losing all control (Mick Morgan take note)Eddie H still can call a decent game IF the format was sorted, as it is they focus too much on going over everything within the game instead of concentrating on what's happening. BITD Eddie was a very good sports commentator.Random pick but listen to this commentary by Mark Wilson on Wish FM. THAT is what sports commentary should be like.