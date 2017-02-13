|
The annoyance for me, as other posters have said, is the lack of Hull FC representation on the commentary team, its almost like they are going out of their way to find obscure Rovers players. I listened to the game on Hull FC live yesterday and it was quite good with Mark Ash and Tom Gooch, I will see how close it was to the truth when I watch the game today on Hull FC live.
Am I right in saying all of the other local teams have a commentator that had links to them like Peter Swann for City, George Kerr for Grimsby town etc ?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:14 pm
fc-eaststander wrote:
weather its one sided or the other I don't know one things for certain its about time Lloyd retired and give a younger more experienced commentator a chance who has actually played the modern game there's plenty of ex players some who have played for both clubs out there because weather your a rover fan or a black and white his commentary and dribble he spouts is wofull and is a real turn off FFS join Steveo in the past the games moved on
With all due respect I don't want an ex player commentating on a game UNLESS they have actually learnt what it means to commentate on a live sportsmatch.
I don't want to listen to unstructered garbled mutterings or a synopsis of what happened AFTER the play which is what some commentators are doing (even John Motson barely says anything but the names and then summerises on the reply which is NOT commentating). Have them as brief summerisers for sure but not attempting to commentate because they invariably can't.
For those listening and not seeing it is essential that a proper commentary like DDD back in the days before he started losing the plot and old age catching up and not being able to describe the action as much and relying on anecdote and as above the Motson way of just calling out players names.
Eddie Waring used to be a superb commentator before his Alzheimers progressed, Ray French is one of the very few former RL players certainly from these shores that has called a game without losing all control (Mick Morgan take note)
Eddie H still can call a decent game IF the format was sorted, as it is they focus too much on going over everything within the game instead of concentrating on what's happening. BITD Eddie was a very good sports commentator.
Random pick but listen to this commentary by Mark Wilson on Wish FM. THAT is what sports commentary should be like.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDPXdKh0KbM
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:55 pm
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
each to their own, it's a message board after all.
However it's a bit rich that rovers fans think i give a flying whatsit about their opinions, or want to read them. They should be back on their own board I think.
If my complaint makes Lloyd sit that little bit less easily then my point has got through.
[note the pathetic Gateshead comment from one of the inbreds]
Cracks me up every time I read it.
Bless
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:23 pm
Got a response from the dobbins Trev.
Well done.
Mrs B said on another thread that it was stated on Blunderside last week that Kelly would be out for the season. This was before the Wakefield game.
I asked who said this as I haven't listened to that amateur station for a long time.
Still waiting to find out but if true then they should be taken to task over such biased misleading reporting.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:24 pm
Don't really know what went on during the game as we were in the ground watching the match ,but we listened to end of programme when got back to the car ,it seemed to me guilliam looked down his list of tweets and found one with a negative comment about the game to read out and then put a spin on rovers performance as he usually does ,hey I don't mind him favouring rovers in any of his comments but the rubbish when he tries to convince himself hes unbiased and sat on the fence makes me puke (if you are gonna be a rovers supporter guilliam then at least be a good one and admit it ).
It narks me when he constantly asks the same question just in different ways to get his interviewees to say something so he can quote them ,is it a coincidence that he was trying to get Clint Newton and anyone else who's listeningto say that licencing should return and relegation is wrong since rovers have been in relegated!?.
He was Saying it is hard on relegated teams players getting relegated what about the players\supprters of teams who have finished in promotion positions in last 11 years or so? That have never had the opportunity to live their dreams?.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:08 am
sausagefingers wrote:
It narks me when he constantly asks the same question just in different ways to get his interviewees to say something so he can quote them ,is it a coincidence that he was trying to get Clint Newton and anyone else who's listeningto say that licencing should return and relegation is wrong since rovers have been in relegated!?.
.
Surely if he was so biased the last thing he'd want now is licensing, this would block the any route back as it stands.
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:11 am
Why dont all the Rervers fans just clear off to their own board...!
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:22 am
barham red wrote:
Surely if he was so biased the last thing he'd want now is licensing, this would block the any route back as it stands.
Depends how many clubs are awarded licenses and what criteria are applied.
Your great leader did want the league to be cut to 10 clubs though, so best hope that never happens.
