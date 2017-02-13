TrevLovesJanice wrote:

I couldn't even get on the phone-in - they were too busy reading out text messages from rovers fans. On and on and on they went.



And what is this "supposed" 50:50 ? The senior club should get more coverage - like Rhinos do on Radio Leeds - they don't bother talking about Hunslet much.



It's also nice that they have permission to comment on our fans board too, as I am all for free speech. Sad that their own little board operates in a closed world, away from reality.



I know nothing will change and rovers will continue to benefit from the favouritism of the channel. Look at how many times the club has fallen out with them. Look at the Cooke saga, look at "Peter Sharp is toast" saga.

As a publicly funded operator they need to improve.