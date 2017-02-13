I couldn't even get on the phone-in - they were too busy reading out text messages from rovers fans. On and on and on they went.
And what is this "supposed" 50:50 ? The senior club should get more coverage - like Rhinos do on Radio Leeds - they don't bother talking about Hunslet much.
It's also nice that they have permission to comment on our fans board too, as I am all for free speech. Sad that their own little board operates in a closed world, away from reality.
I know nothing will change and rovers will continue to benefit from the favouritism of the channel. Look at how many times the club has fallen out with them. Look at the Cooke saga, look at "Peter Sharp is toast" saga. As a publicly funded operator they need to improve.
there was full match commentary on radio Gateshead with no interuptions as for Humberside they are just a bunch of bias sharks
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm Posts: 517 Location: West Hull
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Like I say, I listened to it. Far more for rovers.
You should construct an argument rather than saying nonsense about chips on shoulders. If you were a City fan would you be happy if they had equal coverage with North Ferriby ? Radio Leeds doesn't give equal coverage between Hunslet and Rhinos.
Completely agree!!! then you've got "The Hull Kingston Rovers Daily Mail" with a sixteen page pullout!! and Westmorelands propaganda campaign, why don't West Hull and dockers get one??
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
Since this is the odd as duck thread, did anyone notice rob parker in saturdays episode of taboo, bizare , had to wait for credits to believe it was him! It was, acting after rugby career, the way forward ha, although he had no lines and just stirred gun powder mix ha
The OP's missive will likely be ignored as it comes across as a bit immature and subjective.
I would say though that there is a lack of ex Hull FC players used as match summarisers. It can't be too hard to find one to use for our games rather than Nick Pinkney or Chris Charles. Even when they've used one in tha past it's tended to be someone who also played for Rovers like Paul Parker or Lee Richrdson.
