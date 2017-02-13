WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radio roverside

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:04 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1057
Location: Inside my own head
As long as I hear the FC match commentary I don't really care about the rest of it. I just turn in on in time for the game and turn it off at the end. Simple.

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:16 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 179
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
I couldn't even get on the phone-in - they were too busy reading out text messages from rovers fans. On and on and on they went.

And what is this "supposed" 50:50 ? The senior club should get more coverage - like Rhinos do on Radio Leeds - they don't bother talking about Hunslet much.

It's also nice that they have permission to comment on our fans board too, as I am all for free speech. Sad that their own little board operates in a closed world, away from reality.

I know nothing will change and rovers will continue to benefit from the favouritism of the channel. Look at how many times the club has fallen out with them. Look at the Cooke saga, look at "Peter Sharp is toast" saga.
As a publicly funded operator they need to improve.
there was full match commentary on radio Gateshead with no interuptions as for Humberside they are just a bunch of bias sharks
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:16 pm
TrevLovesJanice User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 8:27 am
Posts: 2060
Location: Walking in a Woodsy Wonderland
each to their own, it's a message board after all.

However it's a bit rich that rovers fans think i give a flying whatsit about their opinions, or want to read them. They should be back on their own board I think.

If my complaint makes Lloyd sit that little bit less easily then my point has got through.

[note the pathetic Gateshead comment from one of the inbreds]

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25252
Who really Cares?

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:24 pm
Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 129
I think we have a contender for post of the year already! In February!

Bravo that man. Or lunatic. Not sure yet.

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:44 pm
unknownlegend User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 517
Location: West Hull
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Like I say, I listened to it. Far more for rovers.

You should construct an argument rather than saying nonsense about chips on shoulders. If you were a City fan would you be happy if they had equal coverage with North Ferriby ? Radio Leeds doesn't give equal coverage between Hunslet and Rhinos.


Completely agree!!! then you've got "The Hull Kingston Rovers Daily Mail" with a sixteen page pullout!! :roll: and Westmorelands propaganda campaign, why don't West Hull and dockers get one?? :evil:
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:57 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 179
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
each to their own, it's a message board after all.

However it's a bit rich that rovers fans think i give a flying whatsit about their opinions, or want to read them. They should be back on their own board I think.

If my complaint makes Lloyd sit that little bit less easily then my point has got through.

[note the pathetic Gateshead comment from one of the inbreds]
don't suppose radio Humberside give a toss what you think cabbage
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:01 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1517
Since this is the odd as duck thread, did anyone notice rob parker in saturdays episode of taboo, bizare , had to wait for credits to believe it was him! It was, acting after rugby career, the way forward ha, although he had no lines and just stirred gun powder mix ha

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:06 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5435
Location: east east hull
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
each to their own, it's a message board after all.

However it's a bit rich that rovers fans think i give a flying whatsit about their opinions, or want to read them. They should be back on their own board I think.

If my complaint makes Lloyd sit that little bit less easily then my point has got through.

[note the pathetic Gateshead comment from one of the inbreds]

So you want this to be a local board for local people and you call us inbreds :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:19 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17140
The OP's missive will likely be ignored as it comes across as a bit immature and subjective.

I would say though that there is a lack of ex Hull FC players used as match summarisers. It can't be too hard to find one to use for our games rather than Nick Pinkney or Chris Charles. Even when they've used one in tha past it's tended to be someone who also played for Rovers like Paul Parker or Lee Richrdson.
