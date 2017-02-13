WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:33 pm
You'd have more success by showing evidence of the vast number of errors he makes, and stuttering moments he has. Completely inept radio presenter

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:39 pm
although I rarely hear it I know that many who are housebound tell me that the club commentary is the best what it lacks in finesse at times it makes up for with excitement and passion up to 1500 listening at times these days and its popularity is growing.
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:16 pm
The blessing for both sides this week was that Gwillum wasn't commentating on either side.

Hull got the priority call with the FM/Web coverage, we had to make do with DAB/AM in a similar way to Grimsby/Scunny as apposed to City, that seems the fair call with Hull being the SL club

The pre match was pretty balanced and the post match will have been easier to get Sheens as I imagine he wont have the same level media commitments as LR due to the division difference. The one exception was the Newton interview, that one varies week from week so hardly biased.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:42 pm
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Post match yesterday I was sickened by Gollum Lloyd wittering on about rovers and playing pre-recorded interviews with them in an effort to get as much about them on air as he can. They are now a second tier team so don't deserve the priority coverage - it's like giving City less coverage than Grimsby !!

Well, this season I have had enough; after all it is US who pay for this station.

The BBC has a very good complaints website at http://www.bbc.co.uk/complaints/complain-online/

There are a few easy questions, but I sent the complaint below. Hopefully a few others might do something similar and let Gollum know we won't stand for his tripe any more ?

The Radio Humberside sports team are led by a presenter called Gwilym Lloyd who is a supporter of the lesser of the two rugby teams in the city.
This team gets more than 50% of the match day coverage, not through splitting match-day commentary but by more subtle means, such as longer post-match discussions and interviews and presentation of a number of pre-recorded articles about this lesser club.

Using soccer as an example, it is as if Leyton Orient got more coverage in London than Arsenal !

There are a number of soccer teams in the area, but the priority is (quite rightly) given to Hull City as the premier team. However because of the bias of Gwilym Lloyd when putting together the rugby coverage, hull kingston rovers (the lesser team) get more coverage than Hull FC (the senior and higher team, with twice as many fans).

The proof is there - all you have to do is listen to the show broadcast on Sunday afternoon and count the minutes devoted to each team. I calculated it at 61% coverage of the lesser team.

As a public service, funded by the licence payer, I would expect local radio to be accountable and represent the size and status of each club rather than just talking about Gwilym Lloyd's favourites.

Could you please investigate this issue for me ?

Thanks


You seem to be living in Woodsy Wonderland if you think Radio Humberside will take any notice of such a childish email. You may have a point but please try to be adult about it and also quote specifics not just vague generalities with the exception of the percentages. Does that refer to the the match commentaries, total amount of time during the afternoon, pre match introductions or post match comments?

I almost expected you to finish by claiming that your dad is bigger than Gwilym's dad. Incidentally you do not help your cause by starting your rant with personal insults.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:50 pm
Keiththered wrote:
You seem to be living in Woodsy Wonderland if you think Radio Humberside will take any notice of such a childish email. You may have a point but please try to be adult about it and also quote specifics not just vague generalities with the exception of the percentages. Does that refer to the the match commentaries, total amount of time during the afternoon, pre match introductions or post match comments?

I almost expected you to finish by claiming that your dad is bigger than Gwilym's dad. Incidentally you do not help your cause by starting your rant with personal insults.


A couple of questions to ask the OP:

Did he call the show to discuss his team. If he had this would have devoted more minutes to said team and maybe if his point was a good one then this would have sparked a discussion and tipped the percentages.

If Hull City were on at the same time would he have accepted being demoted to a lower frequency and not being discussed at all.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:53 pm
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Post match yesterday I was sickened by Gollum Lloyd wittering on about rovers and playing pre-recorded interviews with them in an effort to get as much about them on air as he can. They are now a second tier team so don't deserve the priority coverage - it's like giving City less coverage than Grimsby !!

Well, this season I have had enough; after all it is US who pay for this station.

The BBC has a very good complaints website at http://www.bbc.co.uk/complaints/complain-online/

There are a few easy questions, but I sent the complaint below. Hopefully a few others might do something similar and let Gollum know we won't stand for his tripe any more ?

The Radio Humberside sports team are led by a presenter called Gwilym Lloyd who is a supporter of the lesser of the two rugby teams in the city.
This team gets more than 50% of the match day coverage, not through splitting match-day commentary but by more subtle means, such as longer post-match discussions and interviews and presentation of a number of pre-recorded articles about this lesser club.

Using soccer as an example, it is as if Leyton Orient got more coverage in London than Arsenal !

There are a number of soccer teams in the area, but the priority is (quite rightly) given to Hull City as the premier team. However because of the bias of Gwilym Lloyd when putting together the rugby coverage, hull kingston rovers (the lesser team) get more coverage than Hull FC (the senior and higher team, with twice as many fans).

The proof is there - all you have to do is listen to the show broadcast on Sunday afternoon and count the minutes devoted to each team. I calculated it at 61% coverage of the lesser team.

As a public service, funded by the licence payer, I would expect local radio to be accountable and represent the size and status of each club rather than just talking about Gwilym Lloyd's favourites.

Could you please investigate this issue for me ?

Thanks


Is this your half term project? Do you really expect any organisation to take such an infantile correspondence seriously!?

Waste of time and (very little) effort...
[b]Agar out[/b]

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:14 pm
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
Like I say, I listened to it. Far more for rovers.

You should construct an argument rather than saying nonsense about chips on shoulders. If you were a City fan would you be happy if they had equal coverage with North Ferriby ? Radio Leeds doesn't give equal coverage between Hunslet and Rhinos.

Do you remember the days of David Doyle Davidson he made Gwylim seem like Switzerland :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:50 pm
I couldn't even get on the phone-in - they were too busy reading out text messages from rovers fans. On and on and on they went.

And what is this "supposed" 50:50 ? The senior club should get more coverage - like Rhinos do on Radio Leeds - they don't bother talking about Hunslet much.

It's also nice that they have permission to comment on our fans board too, as I am all for free speech. Sad that their own little board operates in a closed world, away from reality.

I know nothing will change and rovers will continue to benefit from the favouritism of the channel. Look at how many times the club has fallen out with them. Look at the Cooke saga, look at "Peter Sharp is toast" saga.
As a publicly funded operator they need to improve.
