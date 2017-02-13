WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:15 am
TrevLovesJanice
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 8:27 am
Posts: 2057
Location: Walking in a Woodsy Wonderland
Post match yesterday I was sickened by Gollum Lloyd wittering on about rovers and playing pre-recorded interviews with them in an effort to get as much about them on air as he can. They are now a second tier team so don't deserve the priority coverage - it's like giving City less coverage than Grimsby !!

Well, this season I have had enough; after all it is US who pay for this station.

The BBC has a very good complaints website at http://www.bbc.co.uk/complaints/complain-online/

There are a few easy questions, but I sent the complaint below. Hopefully a few others might do something similar and let Gollum know we won't stand for his tripe any more ?

The Radio Humberside sports team are led by a presenter called Gwilym Lloyd who is a supporter of the lesser of the two rugby teams in the city.
This team gets more than 50% of the match day coverage, not through splitting match-day commentary but by more subtle means, such as longer post-match discussions and interviews and presentation of a number of pre-recorded articles about this lesser club.

Using soccer as an example, it is as if Leyton Orient got more coverage in London than Arsenal !

There are a number of soccer teams in the area, but the priority is (quite rightly) given to Hull City as the premier team. However because of the bias of Gwilym Lloyd when putting together the rugby coverage, hull kingston rovers (the lesser team) get more coverage than Hull FC (the senior and higher team, with twice as many fans).

The proof is there - all you have to do is listen to the show broadcast on Sunday afternoon and count the minutes devoted to each team. I calculated it at 61% coverage of the lesser team.

As a public service, funded by the licence payer, I would expect local radio to be accountable and represent the size and status of each club rather than just talking about Gwilym Lloyd's favourites.

Could you please investigate this issue for me ?

Thanks

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:18 am
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3401
They do interviews with past players of both teams most weeks for the last half hour of the show. Get that chip of your shoulder.

Re: Radio roverside

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:24 am
Soul Boy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 70
Who is the new commentator? Ex rovers player, surely they could get an ex Hull FC player to commentate on the FC matches (there's plenty about) and vice-versa.
THE HARD TIMES ONLY MAKE THE GOOD ONES BETTER

TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS, WE MUST NOT ONLY ACT, BUT ALSO DREAM; NOT ONLY PLAN, BUT ALSO BELIEVE

WE DID IT GRANDAD!!

MAKE US DREAM

