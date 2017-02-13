

The Radio Humberside sports team are led by a presenter called Gwilym Lloyd who is a supporter of the lesser of the two rugby teams in the city.

This team gets more than 50% of the match day coverage, not through splitting match-day commentary but by more subtle means, such as longer post-match discussions and interviews and presentation of a number of pre-recorded articles about this lesser club.



Using soccer as an example, it is as if Leyton Orient got more coverage in London than Arsenal !



There are a number of soccer teams in the area, but the priority is (quite rightly) given to Hull City as the premier team. However because of the bias of Gwilym Lloyd when putting together the rugby coverage, hull kingston rovers (the lesser team) get more coverage than Hull FC (the senior and higher team, with twice as many fans).



The proof is there - all you have to do is listen to the show broadcast on Sunday afternoon and count the minutes devoted to each team. I calculated it at 61% coverage of the lesser team.



As a public service, funded by the licence payer, I would expect local radio to be accountable and represent the size and status of each club rather than just talking about Gwilym Lloyd's favourites.



Could you please investigate this issue for me ?



Thanks

