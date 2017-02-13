I refer to the play the ball incidents that seem to be on the up.
Does the attacking player have the right to milk a penalty by throwing the ball at the defender.
All to often the defending player involved in the tackle can place himself in a position to slow attacking options down.
So should the attacking player milk it or risk throwing a looping pass or go the opposite way to attack.
