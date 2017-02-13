lampyboy wrote: I refer to the play the ball incidents that seem to be on the up.

Does the attacking player have the right to milk a penalty by throwing the ball at the defender.

All to often the defending player involved in the tackle can place himself in a position to slow attacking options down.

So should the attacking player milk it or risk throwing a looping pass or go the opposite way to attack.

Problem is, what if the defending player is injured and unable to move. As it stands you could just throw the ball at him and get a penalty. The rule stinks and want eradicating from the game ASAP