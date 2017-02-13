HamsterChops wrote: Unless we get a very strict referee, I just don't feel we've got much chance. And since I haven't seen a strict referee since we got relegated from Super League, I can't see that happening.



After the performance yesterday (which again I put down to size and ability, not a lack of effort), I'm afraid I'm going into every game expecting a loss now.

I agree that we need as much fair play as possible. And possibly the lion's share of 50/50 calls tooThe effort and commitment to the cause is there. These players will be better off in a years time playing as they are. But like you say we desperately need some size and aggression in the pack soon.I'd say on a dry pitch our 3/4's can do some damage. So I expect in the handful of games we will win it will be down to the tries and opportunities created from our backs rather than the field position of our forwards (like Ryan, Macani and Oakes against Hull KR).