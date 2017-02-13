|
Is this Sunday the day Bradford register the first win of the season?
I can feel it in my bones that it is going to happen. Cut out the errors, improve the completion rate and complete the tackle (ball carrier to ground) will see us through.
I wanted to get a discussion going about RL rather than the politics. COYB
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:20 am
Will be tougher opposition than Rochdale. They're a tough team. Bit dirty. But can play a bit too.
Would be a great result if we win.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:20 am
Bullseye wrote:
Will be tougher opposition than Rochdale. They're a tough team. Bit dirty. But can play a bit too.
Would be a great result if we win.
Agreed! They will try to bully our lads like Rochdale did yesterday. That Barlow will be looking to get one over on a bunch of kids and assert his dominance so I hope lads like Peltier, Roche and Magrin get into him early. If we don't recruit one or two experienced heads this week I think we will lose.
However get those one or two and win is on the cards. We need to win roughly 8-9 games out of 23. There is plenty of the season left!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:24 am
Unless we get a very strict referee, I just don't feel we've got much chance. And since I haven't seen a strict referee since we got relegated from Super League, I can't see that happening.
After the performance yesterday (which again I put down to size and ability, not a lack of effort), I'm afraid I'm going into every game expecting a loss now.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:28 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Unless we get a very strict referee, I just don't feel we've got much chance. And since I haven't seen a strict referee since we got relegated from Super League, I can't see that happening.
After the performance yesterday (which again I put down to size and ability, not a lack of effort), I'm afraid I'm going into every game expecting a loss now.
I agree that we need as much fair play as possible. And possibly the lion's share of 50/50 calls too
The effort and commitment to the cause is there. These players will be better off in a years time playing as they are. But like you say we desperately need some size and aggression in the pack soon.
I'd say on a dry pitch our 3/4's can do some damage. So I expect in the handful of games we will win it will be down to the tries and opportunities created from our backs rather than the field position of our forwards (like Ryan, Macani and Oakes against Hull KR).
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:30 am
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
HamsterChops wrote:
Unless we get a very strict referee, I just don't feel we've got much chance. And since I haven't seen a strict referee since we got relegated from Super League, I can't see that happening.
After the performance yesterday (which again I put down to size and ability, not a lack of effort), I'm afraid I'm going into every game expecting a loss now.
Pretty much my thoughts as well
