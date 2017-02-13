Is this Sunday the day Bradford register the first win of the season?
I can feel it in my bones that it is going to happen. Cut out the errors, improve the completion rate and complete the tackle (ball carrier to ground) will see us through.
I wanted to get a discussion going about RL rather than the politics. COYB
