Don't get the pessimism towards this... the alternative is we could do away with it and be happy with playing Salford, Wakefield and Leeds year in, year out. I've never seen us play against Brisbane, one of RL's most iconic sides. Being the first English side to win a world club series game would be nice too... and if the series is a success it adds a little more variety to the annual fixture list. Our sport needs more 'events', and I hope this establishes itself as a season opener for the best SL teams.