Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:39 pm
Personally think we'll get a good hiding which will not be good for morale with Cas the week after.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:47 pm
http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leagu ... ne-broncos

Brown & Westwood are ready to play.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:40 pm
Apart from not fitting into Tony Smith's plans for this year, the Bronco's game would have made an ideal testimonial for Ben Harrison. He has been one of the club's most loyal & dependable servants for the last 13(?) years & a decent display could have been rewarded with an extension of some kind to his involvement with the club.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:11 pm
Don't get the pessimism towards this... the alternative is we could do away with it and be happy with playing Salford, Wakefield and Leeds year in, year out. I've never seen us play against Brisbane, one of RL's most iconic sides. Being the first English side to win a world club series game would be nice too... and if the series is a success it adds a little more variety to the annual fixture list. Our sport needs more 'events', and I hope this establishes itself as a season opener for the best SL teams.
