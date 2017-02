As long as we come out injury free and with a respectable score line then I'm happy. Not only do I not want The Wire to be embarrassed on live TV, I also don't want the British Game to be embarrassed. In the NRL I'm a Sharks fan, but I'll still be cheering the Pies on come Sunday. I'll always put an English team before the convicts.



In order to get this series to the point where its a major fixture and a major force in the UK sporting calendar, British teams have to be competitive. keeping the score within a try or penalty to win the game will do it. Otherwise it'll just get forgotten about. I do fear though that this game may break us early on in the season.