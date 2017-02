Amazingly,when touring sides were over here it was surprising what good efforts the English club sides made. I remember one Warrington v Australia game in the 60s when some of the best Aussies ever to pull on the shirt turned out against us...Langlands,Irvine ,Dimond, Gasnier, Kelly among other notable players...& we only lost by about 12 points. The clubs had more success against the tourists than we have had so far in the club friendlies.