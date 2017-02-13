WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:17 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3372
Location: Road Rage / Catatonia
Strange match coming up. It's 'only' a friendly, but if a British team doesn't win one of these soon then the Aussies will probably walk away from them.

Assuming Brown is fit I would quite like to see Patton and Brown in the halves with Gidley or Johnson at FB. That would allow Russell to move to the wing where he can cause less damage, and Evans to move to centre for the injured King. Livett to come off the bench again as he seemed to do Ok.

I can't see the 'hunt the error' Aussies losing out to a Wire side that looks as though it is still in pre-season. At least this game will get us a little closer to the return of Hill and Ratchford.

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:16 am
The Eclipse
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 2672
What injury did Toby King pickup and how long will it keep him out ?
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:18 am
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5171
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
The Eclipse wrote:
What injury did Toby King pickup and how long will it keep him out ?

Hamstring, no news yet but may not be too bad.
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:18 am
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 971
Location: Warrington
Wont see Brown for a couple of weeks yet. Probably wont make the Cas game either from what i am hearing.

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:19 am
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 971
Location: Warrington
The Eclipse wrote:
What injury did Toby King pickup and how long will it keep him out ?


Said he felt his hammy. took him off, all tests fine. Would imagine he will be fine for Saturday

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:36 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2917
Location: newton-le-willows
Didn't Clark pick up an ankle injury or did he manage to run it off ?

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:54 pm
matt_wire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 357
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
LOngbarn Wire wrote:
Wont see Brown for a couple of weeks yet. Probably wont make the Cas game either from what i am hearing.

If the aussies hit us hard we may see Brown on Saturday!

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:46 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2917
Location: newton-le-willows
Has there been any indication of how many tickets have been sold for this match so far ? Will i need to leave home early ?

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:58 pm
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3533
Location: M62 Corridor
It irks me that Brisbane will walk out to woops and applause on Saturday. I'm too young (!) to remember, but surely in the days of Kangaroo/Kiwi tours at Wilderspool it was the opposite?
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Broncos game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:08 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 378
Ganson's Optician wrote:
It irks me that Brisbane will walk out to woops and applause on Saturday. I'm too young (!) to remember, but surely in the days of Kangaroo/Kiwi tours at Wilderspool it was the opposite?


Why do you say that? I guess they'll walk out with the Wire, which might explain you're comment!?! St George didn't get given any grace (certainly until after the game), so can't see why it'll be any different for Brisbane.

