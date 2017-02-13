Strange match coming up. It's 'only' a friendly, but if a British team doesn't win one of these soon then the Aussies will probably walk away from them.



Assuming Brown is fit I would quite like to see Patton and Brown in the halves with Gidley or Johnson at FB. That would allow Russell to move to the wing where he can cause less damage, and Evans to move to centre for the injured King. Livett to come off the bench again as he seemed to do Ok.



I can't see the 'hunt the error' Aussies losing out to a Wire side that looks as though it is still in pre-season. At least this game will get us a little closer to the return of Hill and Ratchford.