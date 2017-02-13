WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The pitch

The pitch

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:58 am
cosmicat




Not sure what the state of the pitch will be after the Sheffield match !

Re: The pitch

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:03 pm
King Street Cat






cosmicat wrote:
Not sure what the state of the pitch will be after the Sheffield match !


I've got some seed potatoes ready to sow.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: The pitch

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:54 pm
bellycouldtackle





Might as well get the most out of it this season as Box will be pass planing for a new Community Centre for Agbrigg in record time ready for next year.

Re: The pitch

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:09 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






bellycouldtackle wrote:
Might as well get the most out of it this season as Box will be pass planing for a new Community Centre for Agbrigg in record time ready for next year.


What's with your boyfriends new hair doo?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: The pitch

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:35 pm
stevie




The pitch was in a right state this morning. No chance of getting the roller on. Needs a good few days of dry weather to get it anything like.

Re: The pitch

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:39 pm
wakeytrin





I can't see 2 matches in one day on a regular basis helping the pitch at all.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: The pitch

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:21 am
bellycouldtackle





Love Anakins new look, I did not think it was possible to guild the lily , but I was wrong.
No point in looking after the pitch we should should maximize its use this season and squeeze every penny possible out of it. Its not ours and it will be built on next season, Box, Jeffries and Rowley are already planning the next tea party at council offices to celebrate, dance and laugh at our plight. The first tea party they held was a great success they had a lovely time.

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, dull nickname, jamesg794, Joe Banjo, jools, Kevs Head, lampyboy, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, Radio Yorkshire, Sandal Cat, Scarey71, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Trinity 61, Trojan Horse, TURFEDOUT, Two Points, upthecats, wakeyrule, Wilde 3, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 225 guests

