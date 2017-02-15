HamsterChops wrote: No, it wasn't fair on you if that's the case. But you had a choice before you paid it, correct? Those who had already paid more for the stand than those who paid less, had no choice in the matter. They'd already paid it.





Nobody has said it's a regular thing. In fact I've repeatedly said it's a one off and doesn't bother me so much unless it becomes a regular thing. But I can totally understand why other people are annoyed by it. They have essentially been ripped off. Bottom line. In fact they've been ripped off more than those who went to Fev and paid an extra £2 to sit in a stand others had been paying less for all season. But there were a hell of a lot of people kicking off about that too.

It wasn't but at the end of the day like I said (which you and I seem to agree on) it was a one off. If the club turned around to me and said right Bulls Boy 2011. You're paying £15 from now on. Then I would be vexed. But it won't happen. Just like the stand issue. It's never been a problem before, not enough for people to come on here and complain. So why now?Yes I may have had a choice when I actually got to the stadium but not in terms of what I normally pay. But I feel like we are nit picking here. It wasn't fair on either. Yet either way the club benefited.I know you have said it was a one off. That's what I am getting at. People moaning and the way they are going on makes it seem like it happens all the time!! Instead of just accepting the fact it was a one off. Otherwise go and complain to the club. The Fev debacle was slightly different. They purposefully targeted our fans to pay more money (technically that could be classed as discrimination haha) whereas the Bulls situation on Sunday was more of a "Can't help but do this due to factors out of our control so we will do our best". Baring in mind all that was done in the space of 30-45 mins too.I for one say well done to the club for making the decision which was made solely for the purpose to keep the fans safe.