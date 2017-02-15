WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ATTENDANCES

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:32 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
They have vexed off a few people actually. I know a few who sit in the stand who weren't happy that they essentially paid more for that game than others who got the same (or better) seats. Think about those non-season ticket holders too that pre-bought a ticket for the stand at £20 and then they allowed people to pay £15 on the gate for the same thing. Is it fair on them?

Just FYI, the £15 is the standard TERRACING price, not £10. They didn't pay any extra to "compensate for this", they paid exactly the same as they would if they'd have been on the terracing. Where your magical £10 price comes from, I'm not sure.

Bottom line, people who pre-bought tickets for the stand paid more than those who paid on the day, but got the same seat. It's not hard to understand why they may be vexed by that. Personally, I'm not that fussed over one game. If it becomes more than one game, I'll be fussed. But I can totally understand why others are.


Yes, you do have an allocated seat. It has your block, row & seat number on your season ticket.


One thing you may want to do is get your facts right before posting. Facts like suggesting people don't have specific seats allocated and pay £10 to go on the terracing.


FYI I pay £10 as a concession. So there is that option so hence £15 for me then to move into the stand. I didn't want or choose to sit in the stand, is it fair on me and many others to charge more to sit when we normally stand on the terrace? I think not? Yet I didn't complain because I understood it was a one off.

It's hard to understand because it's been blown out of proportion for one game. As I stated earlier. If the club now decide this will happen again, then by all means go complain. But for the sake of a one off, due to factor out of the clubs control is a bit pedantic.

And I didn't suggest that people didn't get their own seat numbers etc. I asked FA for clarification because I wasn't 100% so instead of assuming, I asked. Maybe you should check that fact too before posting?

At the end of the day the only reason I replied on this matter was because people were acting and going on like this is a regular thing when it clearly is not. It was a one off. It's in the past. Move on.
Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:41 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
FYI I pay £10 as a concession. So there is that option so hence £15 for me then to move into the stand. I didn't want or choose to sit in the stand, is it fair on me and many others to charge more to sit when we normally stand on the terrace? I think not? Yet I didn't complain because I understood it was a one off.


No, it wasn't fair on you if that's the case. But you had a choice before you paid it, correct? Those who had already paid more for the stand than those who paid less, had no choice in the matter. They'd already paid it.


Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
At the end of the day the only reason I replied on this matter was because people were acting and going on like this is a regular thing when it clearly is not. It was a one off. It's in the past. Move on.


Nobody has said it's a regular thing. In fact I've repeatedly said it's a one off and doesn't bother me so much unless it becomes a regular thing. But I can totally understand why other people are annoyed by it. They have essentially been ripped off. Bottom line. In fact they've been ripped off more than those who went to Fev and paid an extra £2 to sit in a stand others had been paying less for all season. But there were a hell of a lot of people kicking off about that too.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:10 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
No, it wasn't fair on you if that's the case. But you had a choice before you paid it, correct? Those who had already paid more for the stand than those who paid less, had no choice in the matter. They'd already paid it.


Nobody has said it's a regular thing. In fact I've repeatedly said it's a one off and doesn't bother me so much unless it becomes a regular thing. But I can totally understand why other people are annoyed by it. They have essentially been ripped off. Bottom line. In fact they've been ripped off more than those who went to Fev and paid an extra £2 to sit in a stand others had been paying less for all season. But there were a hell of a lot of people kicking off about that too.


It wasn't but at the end of the day like I said (which you and I seem to agree on) it was a one off. If the club turned around to me and said right Bulls Boy 2011. You're paying £15 from now on. Then I would be vexed. But it won't happen. Just like the stand issue. It's never been a problem before, not enough for people to come on here and complain. So why now?

Yes I may have had a choice when I actually got to the stadium but not in terms of what I normally pay. But I feel like we are nit picking here. It wasn't fair on either. Yet either way the club benefited.

I know you have said it was a one off. That's what I am getting at. People moaning and the way they are going on makes it seem like it happens all the time!! Instead of just accepting the fact it was a one off. Otherwise go and complain to the club. The Fev debacle was slightly different. They purposefully targeted our fans to pay more money (technically that could be classed as discrimination haha) whereas the Bulls situation on Sunday was more of a "Can't help but do this due to factors out of our control so we will do our best". Baring in mind all that was done in the space of 30-45 mins too.

I for one say well done to the club for making the decision which was made solely for the purpose to keep the fans safe.
Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:12 pm
Anyway I think we maybe in danger of going off topic! For the record I still think 4,051 was a phenomenal achievement considering everything we have been through, then throw in the weather!
Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:55 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Anyway I think we maybe in danger of going off topic! For the record I still think 4,051 was a phenomenal achievement considering everything we have been through, then throw in the weather!



Totally fake news. There were less than 1000 in the ground, and 12,000 of them were from Rochdale :twisted:
Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:36 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
FYI I pay £10 as a concession. So there is that option so hence £15 for me then to move into the stand. I didn't want or choose to sit in the stand, is it fair on me and many others to charge more to sit when we normally stand on the terrace? I think not? Yet I didn't complain because I understood it was a one off.

It's hard to understand because it's been blown out of proportion for one game. As I stated earlier. If the club now decide this will happen again, then by all means go complain. But for the sake of a one off, due to factor out of the clubs control is a bit pedantic.

And I didn't suggest that people didn't get their own seat numbers etc. I asked FA for clarification because I wasn't 100% so instead of assuming, I asked. Maybe you should check that fact too before posting?

At the end of the day the only reason I replied on this matter was because people were acting and going on like this is a regular thing when it clearly is not. It was a one off. It's in the past. Move on.

Actually you should be vexed as you were overcharged. :-)

There were no increases to pop side entry fees. Everyone just got a free upgrade to the stand. Father in law was with us , who's a concession, and only paid normal £10. Sounds like they didn't realise you were a concession and charged you normal adult price.
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, dull nickname, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, PAC, pie.warrior, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, weighman and 276 guests

