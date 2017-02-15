HamsterChops wrote: They have vexed off a few people actually. I know a few who sit in the stand who weren't happy that they essentially paid more for that game than others who got the same (or better) seats. Think about those non-season ticket holders too that pre-bought a ticket for the stand at £20 and then they allowed people to pay £15 on the gate for the same thing. Is it fair on them?



Just FYI, the £15 is the standard TERRACING price, not £10. They didn't pay any extra to "compensate for this", they paid exactly the same as they would if they'd have been on the terracing. Where your magical £10 price comes from, I'm not sure.



Bottom line, people who pre-bought tickets for the stand paid more than those who paid on the day, but got the same seat. It's not hard to understand why they may be vexed by that. Personally, I'm not that fussed over one game. If it becomes more than one game, I'll be fussed. But I can totally understand why others are.





Yes, you do have an allocated seat. It has your block, row & seat number on your season ticket.





One thing you may want to do is get your facts right before posting. Facts like suggesting people don't have specific seats allocated and pay £10 to go on the terracing.

FYI I pay £10 as a concession. So there is that option so hence £15 for me then to move into the stand. I didn't want or choose to sit in the stand, is it fair on me and many others to charge more to sit when we normally stand on the terrace? I think not? Yet I didn't complain because I understood it was a one off.It's hard to understand because it's been blown out of proportion for one game. As I stated earlier. If the club now decide this will happen again, then by all means go complain. But for the sake of a one off, due to factor out of the clubs control is a bit pedantic.And I didn't suggest that people didn't get their own seat numbers etc. I asked FA for clarification because I wasn't 100% so instead of assuming, I asked. Maybe you should check that fact too before posting?At the end of the day the only reason I replied on this matter was because people were acting and going on like this is a regular thing when it clearly is not. It was a one off. It's in the past. Move on.