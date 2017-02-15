Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Yes, fscking off season ticket holders including your longest-standing and biggest paying members at the very first home game is great, isn't it?

They haven't vexed off anyone. A decision was made 30-45 mins before kickoff that the terracing was dangerous. They made the call to put everyone in the stand as a one off and even tweeted that those paying on the gate would be paying £15 instead of the normal £10 to compensate for this.It won't be a regular thing. Never was going to be so don't get your knickers in a twist. And it's been ages since you got names on a seat. So why even bother bringing it up? There is no reason too now that we don't pack out the stand.As I have said before somewhere. People like to stand for the games. And you'll find that it will go back to normal next home game. If the club decide that they will ONLY open the stand for home games then fair enough those who have paid more, go complain. But you are talking about a hypothetical situation which won't happen. As this would cause more grief for the club than needs be.