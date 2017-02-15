|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2766
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, fscking off season ticket holders including your longest-standing and biggest paying members at the very first home game is great, isn't it?
They haven't vexed off anyone. A decision was made 30-45 mins before kickoff that the terracing was dangerous. They made the call to put everyone in the stand as a one off and even tweeted that those paying on the gate would be paying £15 instead of the normal £10 to compensate for this.
It won't be a regular thing. Never was going to be so don't get your knickers in a twist. And it's been ages since you got names on a seat. So why even bother bringing it up? There is no reason too now that we don't pack out the stand.
As I have said before somewhere. People like to stand for the games. And you'll find that it will go back to normal next home game. If the club decide that they will ONLY open the stand for home games then fair enough those who have paid more, go complain. But you are talking about a hypothetical situation which won't happen. As this would cause more grief for the club than needs be.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:08 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 312
Location: South of Ilkley
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, fscking off season ticket holders including your longest-standing and biggest paying members at the very first home game is great, isn't it?
Ist game yes FA - but difficult weather. Club clearly didnt want to put our first match off so it was sensible to put all into the Stand if terraces were likely to be dangerous. This was done at last minute.
Our family have had Stand seats for several years and only one season have they been marked as reserved. Some of us found our seats already occupied on Sunday but sat in alternative seats. It was a one off - we thought Club had shown initiative actually. It probably encouraged more people to attend thus extra revenue.We (family) got value seats we had paid for within a few feet of our normal ones.
|
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2766
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yes, fscking off season ticket holders including your longest-standing and biggest paying members at the very first home game is great, isn't it?
Tell me how they have vexed season ticket holders? I assume you mean by biggest paying, the ones who pay for the Coral Stand? If you are referring to the regular seating stand again how have they vexed you?
It was a one off thing. A decision made 30-45 mins before kick off when we had just confirmed the game would be on after an inspection. Do you have a personalised seat that comes with your season ticket? Or do you just sit in the same spot in every game because that is what you have always done?
If the club decides that from now on they will only open the stand then fair enough complain. But your talking about a hypothetical situation that won't happen. Too many people enjoy standing, myself included (although my Grandad uses the stand with his friend). The club would also lose too much income on the bars and food/rent from these places located at the top of the terracing.
To be honest it sounds like your complaining over nothing.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:23 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2766
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
tackler thommo wrote:
Ist game yes FA - but difficult weather. Club clearly didnt want to put our first match off so it was sensible to put all into the Stand if terraces were likely to be dangerous. This was done at last minute.
Our family have had Stand seats for several years and only one season have they been marked as reserved. Some of us found our seats already occupied on Sunday but sat in alternative seats. It was a one off - we thought Club had shown initiative actually. It probably encouraged more people to attend thus extra revenue.We (family) got value seats we had paid for within a few feet of our normal ones.
You put it slightly better than me I think haha.
Worth to mention that when announcing that all standing people would be moved to the stand the club actually tweeted that payment on the gate would be £15 rather than the usual £10 to compensate for the switch to the stand.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2766
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Sorry for the two similar posts! Lost internet connection whilst it was sending and when I refreshed it didn't come up as sent haha!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:35 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27614Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
They haven't vexed off anyone. ...
They haven't? So I'm not "anyone"?
Of course I have a seat, they all have a number and a row, and I paid £249 for it, if you exclude the £50 car parking. I think being able to sit in it is "something", but in the post-truth world of alternative facts it is presumably also nothing.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
To be honest it sounds like your complaining over nothing.
No, all I did was make the point that I have a £249 seat that I couldn't sit in. I didn't say it was on a par with the fscking Somme, but it's not "nothing".
All they need to do is fix "RESERVED" signs to season pass seats and tell people to "sit in any unreserved seat". I hope they now will.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AJW, BeechwoodBull, billypop, Birky bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, daveyz999, djhudds, Duckman, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, Northern Lad, Old_Northern, pie.warrior, redeverready, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, tikkabull and 272 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|