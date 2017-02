HamsterChops wrote: 2nd best in Championship (behind Rovers' attendance against us the previous week, which was more than double ours).

1,000 less than the worst SL attendance so far (Widnes vs. Hudds).

So that means that most inexperienced team, cobbled together in 3 weeks has taken part in the 2 highest attended CH matches of the year so far. And all those other teams supporters keep asking why we were kept in CH.