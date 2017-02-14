WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ATTENDANCES

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:11 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
I seem to remember that we did actually - probably 3-4 years ago, I had name on my seat. Or did I just dream that up?

I did mention that on my post....so you didn't dream it. Mine actually stayed on for a couple of seasons, though quite a few did fall off. I got the impression they went round and pulled them off after a while.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:25 pm
Bulliac wrote:
The Bulls have never really gone in for 'reserved' labels on seats, have they? Though that would easily, and relatively dirt cheaply, solve this problem.

No it wouldn't.

The centre section was full, so if i had wanted "my seat" I'd first have to make my way along the row to reaach it, and then tell one of the lads sat there that number 80 is mine. He would not be happy, the game having kicked off, and if he and his mates moved now, they had nowhere in the vicinity to go where they could all sit together.

If the seats were marked "reserved" it would make no difference as basically the stand had filled up from the centre and nobody was bothered. I can't imagine a steward wanting to get involved, but worse would be the stick I would rightfully get for disrupting the view in the vicinity whilst it all kicked off.

The only solution is to restrict free upgrades to certain sections of the stand, eg the end bits or at the bottom. But that would be equally unfair against the stand passholders in those areas who paid more, and would have left large chunks of the expensive middle bit unoccupied as is the norm.

I don't want to see it unoccupied, but selling stand seats isn't my job, and I don't see why I should pay treble what the guy next to me does.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:26 pm
Yes it would. The vast majority of rugby fans would respect a reserved sticker and they would have no excuse when told to move.
