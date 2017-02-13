WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:14 pm
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 316
Location: South of Bratfud
I didn't like sharing the stand to be fair! Those fearful oiks from the other side made it far too noisy :lol:

And would you believe, AND, the 'Come on You Bulls' reached three repetitions before fizzling out! Disgraceful...

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:24 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2085
Location: No longer Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
And would you believe, AND, the 'Come on You Bulls' reached three repetitions before fizzling out! Disgraceful...


I must have been sat at the opposite end then, as I barely heard any noise other than people abusing the referee and trying to help point out how often Rochdale were offside.

Either that or my eardrums had frozen. Which is fairly likely.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:00 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2751
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
I must have been sat at the opposite end then, as I barely heard any noise other than people abusing the referee and trying to help point out how often Rochdale were offside.

Either that or my eardrums had frozen. Which is fairly likely.


Were you at the side closest to the Coral stand then? I was and all I could bloody here was this women screaming every two seconds to the point where her fella told her she should shut up and was embarrassing :lol:

It won't become a regular thing sharing the stand. Although at the start of the season it should have been said that with teams like Toulouse etc who won't bring fans then the stand will only open. That way it saves costs, keeps everyone in one place and would create an atmosphere. That would obviously be reflected in the prices paid for season tickets. Im sure that everyone would be happy with this.

However I for one. Like many others prefer to stand anyway at rugby games. So shutting off the standing area completely would be a nightmare!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:06 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9607
Location: Here
I liked the fact everyone was in together. It was noisy and helped to build a bit of atmosphere. I understand it would be a bit of a p!$$er for those who have paid to sit, but as a concept, when expecting crowds of 4000 (i.e., most of them) why not?
I don't like to sit usually either, but it was ok. I even made friends with the guy next to me.
(and I feel fine)

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:58 pm
cieranblonde
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jun 29, 2008 10:49 pm
Posts: 436
Location: Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Were you at the side closest to the Coral stand then? I was and all I could bloody here was this women screaming every two seconds to the point where her fella told her she should shut up and was embarrassing :lol:

It won't become a regular thing sharing the stand. Although at the start of the season it should have been said that with teams like Toulouse etc who won't bring fans then the stand will only open. That way it saves costs, keeps everyone in one place and would create an atmosphere. That would obviously be reflected in the prices paid for season tickets. Im sure that everyone would be happy with this.

However I for one. Like many others prefer to stand anyway at rugby games. So shutting off the standing area completely would be a nightmare!


Haven't posted on here for years at this stage but this compelled me. She stands behind us usually. It's normally about midway through the first half you realise she's there. Shortly after that you wish she wasn't. It's like nails on a chalkboard.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:16 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2751
Location: Shipley, Bradford
cieranblonde wrote:
Haven't posted on here for years at this stage but this compelled me. She stands behind us usually. It's normally about midway through the first half you realise she's there. Shortly after that you wish she wasn't. It's like nails on a chalkboard.


I think she may have been a redhead? Bloody nightmare. I knew she was there from the off :oops: She either has severe mental issues which means she cannot function the whole brain/mouth thing which would be a reasonable explanation. Or she's one of these that think Bradford are perfect and are entitled to win and anything that goes against us is obviously the refs fault!

Glad my post got you back on here! You are most welcome to stay haha!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:18 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1317
roofaldo2 wrote:
Given everything that's happened, a crowd of 4K is still a good showing from Bradford. Yes I know there probably wasn't that many there yesterday and the figure included all season tickets, but still, it shows there is still a want for RL in Bradford

Evenin' Bulls fans.

Haven't dropped in for a while.
I have to agree 4,000 in the Championship are good numbers, even for a successful Championship Club, which makes your showing remarkable all things considered.

Hull KR's stratospheric ST sales & attendance for Championship RL is a completely different animal. Much easier to get their fans to buy into the dream of a fast return than the Bulls fans predicament, though KR fans also have to be applauded for buying in in huge numbers.

It is heartening that despite the ferocious onslaught of sins brought against your lot that you can summon the will & spirit to fight again.

My advice to those who are riled by the ill tempered trolls who visit you for blood sports is to reply with a cheery quip, turn the other cheek & pity the sorry 8@$T@RD$ for they know not what they do.

Onwards & upwards.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:43 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2085
Location: No longer Bradford
debaser wrote:
I understand it would be a bit of a p!$$er for those who have paid to sit, but as a concept, when expecting crowds of 4000 (i.e., most of them) why not?


Why not? Because you'd instantly annoy a large section of your fanbase who will have essentially paid more for exactly the same seat as those who have paid less.

Not something the club can afford to do when they're already having to do whatever they can to keep fans turning up.

It's easy to say it's a good idea if you're one of them who's getting the benefit for cheaper, but not quite so easy if you feel a bit ripped off by it. As I say, one game isn't a big deal. If it became regular, I would be asking for some money back and I expect most others in the stand would be too, as we'd have been ripped off.


It's a great idea at the start of the season before anyone's paid the extra. You can give them the option and point out you're only paying the extra for about 4 games in the year when the terracing will be open. People then choose to pay it or not. You can't just do it after people have already paid for the "upgrade" for the whole season though.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:17 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9107
Location: Bradbados
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Yesterday I couldn't even get to my seat. As a one-off "needs must" I'll stand for it, but I don't see why I should be sold a £249 ticket if the cheapest ground pass can sit in my chair.

The Bulls have never really gone in for 'reserved' labels on seats, have they? Though that would easily, and relatively dirt cheaply, solve this problem.

Apart from that one season when they stuck plastic, actual name labels on. A paper label stuck on the back of the seat would suffice, though it's hard to lay any blame on the new lot as it's not been done before as I remember, even when the club was long[ish] established.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:54 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2972
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
The Bulls have never really gone in for 'reserved' labels on seats, have they? Though that would easily, and relatively dirt cheaply, solve this problem..


I seem to remember that we did actually - probably 3-4 years ago, I had name on my seat. Or did I just dream that up?
