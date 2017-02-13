roofaldo2 wrote:
Given everything that's happened, a crowd of 4K is still a good showing from Bradford. Yes I know there probably wasn't that many there yesterday and the figure included all season tickets, but still, it shows there is still a want for RL in Bradford
Evenin' Bulls fans.
Haven't dropped in for a while.
I have to agree 4,000 in the Championship are good numbers, even for a successful Championship Club, which makes your showing remarkable all things considered.
Hull KR's stratospheric ST sales & attendance for Championship RL is a completely different animal. Much easier to get their fans to buy into the dream of a fast return than the Bulls fans predicament, though KR fans also have to be applauded for buying in in huge numbers.
It is heartening that despite the ferocious onslaught of sins brought against your lot that you can summon the will & spirit to fight again.
My advice to those who are riled by the ill tempered trolls who visit you for blood sports is to reply with a cheery quip, turn the other cheek & pity the sorry 8@$T@RD$ for they know not what they do.
Onwards & upwards.