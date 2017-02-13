Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

all I could bloody here was this women screaming every two seconds to the point where her fella told her she should shut up and was embarrassing

Were you at the side closest to the Coral stand then? I was andIt won't become a regular thing sharing the stand. Although at the start of the season it should have been said that with teams like Toulouse etc who won't bring fans then the stand will only open. That way it saves costs, keeps everyone in one place and would create an atmosphere. That would obviously be reflected in the prices paid for season tickets. Im sure that everyone would be happy with this.However I for one. Like many others prefer to stand anyway at rugby games. So shutting off the standing area completely would be a nightmare!