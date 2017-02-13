I liked the fact everyone was in together. It was noisy and helped to build a bit of atmosphere. I understand it would be a bit of a p!$$er for those who have paid to sit, but as a concept, when expecting crowds of 4000 (i.e., most of them) why not?
I don't like to sit usually either, but it was ok. I even made friends with the guy next to me.
