HalifaxCougar wrote: Do the Newco count tickets sold as the attendance or people who go through the gate?



If it's tickets sold there will have been under 4000 in attendance.

WHY "will there have been"? You just made that up! What is your problem?The stand was reasonably full and I would be certain it had over 3000 in it. Having sat in it on matchdays for decades, I am in a good position to judge, and far better than someone who wasn't even there. The central area where i sit hardly had a spare seat.Given the rest of the attendees elsewhere in the ground I would reckon there were indeed somewhere around 4000 in the ground so rather than try to be a smartarse attendances expert for no apparent reason, why not applaud the minor miracle of getting 4000 to pay to watch a scratch team almost bound to lose, in Siberian conditions?Seriously, some "rugby league fans" have sad issues.