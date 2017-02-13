WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ATTENDANCES

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:54 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 465
Out of interest how many season tickets have we sold?

To keep the interest and attendances growing I would suggest some signings this week....

Also bring the away kit out, purely from a business point of view keep the money Rolling in..

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:52 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27604
Location: MACS0647-JD
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Do the Newco count tickets sold as the attendance or people who go through the gate?

If it's tickets sold there will have been under 4000 in attendance.


WHY "will there have been"? You just made that up! What is your problem?

The stand was reasonably full and I would be certain it had over 3000 in it. Having sat in it on matchdays for decades, I am in a good position to judge, and far better than someone who wasn't even there. The central area where i sit hardly had a spare seat.

Given the rest of the attendees elsewhere in the ground I would reckon there were indeed somewhere around 4000 in the ground so rather than try to be a smartarse attendances expert for no apparent reason, why not applaud the minor miracle of getting 4000 to pay to watch a scratch team almost bound to lose, in Siberian conditions?

Seriously, some "rugby league fans" have sad issues.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:54 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26072
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
...for no apparent reason


He has a reason, he's a Cougars fan with a chip on his shoulder.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:58 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27604
Location: MACS0647-JD
HalifaxCougar wrote:
... Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?


Er, how do you know half the crowd wasn't freebies, and how do you know we aren't overspending even as you dribble?
:CRAZY:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:02 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2028
Location: Bradford
Staying within topic, mainly...

If we are watching the pounds & pennies, does the advantage of having everyone in the provident stand, with the reduced stewarding requirements, under a roof (weather & acoustics), outweigh the disadvantages?

Basically, we were forced by weather to do that yesterday, is it worth considering doing that every home game, by choice?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:11 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2076
Location: No longer Bradford
Highlander wrote:
Basically, we were forced by weather to do that yesterday, is it worth considering doing that every home game, by choice?


If they considered it for every home game this season, I would think it's then going to cost them some money in refunding those season ticket holders who've paid for the Prov. Stand with the £50 difference that the terracing folk haven't paid.

Might have been a good idea before the season, but surely not practical now?
