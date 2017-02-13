|
Out of interest how many season tickets have we sold?
To keep the interest and attendances growing I would suggest some signings this week....
Also bring the away kit out, purely from a business point of view keep the money Rolling in..
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:52 pm
|
|
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Do the Newco count tickets sold as the attendance or people who go through the gate?
If it's tickets sold there will have been under 4000 in attendance.
WHY "will there have been"? You just made that up! What is your problem?
The stand was reasonably full and I would be certain it had over 3000 in it. Having sat in it on matchdays for decades, I am in a good position to judge, and far better than someone who wasn't even there. The central area where i sit hardly had a spare seat.
Given the rest of the attendees elsewhere in the ground I would reckon there were indeed somewhere around 4000 in the ground so rather than try to be a smartarse attendances expert for no apparent reason, why not applaud the minor miracle of getting 4000 to pay to watch a scratch team almost bound to lose, in Siberian conditions?
Seriously, some "rugby league fans" have sad issues.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:54 pm
|
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
...for no apparent reason
He has a reason, he's a Cougars fan with a chip on his shoulder.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:58 pm
|
|
HalifaxCougar wrote:
... Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?
Er, how do you know half the crowd wasn't freebies, and how do you know we aren't overspending even as you dribble?
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:02 pm
|
|
Staying within topic, mainly...
If we are watching the pounds & pennies, does the advantage of having everyone in the provident stand, with the reduced stewarding requirements, under a roof (weather & acoustics), outweigh the disadvantages?
Basically, we were forced by weather to do that yesterday, is it worth considering doing that every home game, by choice?
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:11 pm
|
|
Highlander wrote:
Basically, we were forced by weather to do that yesterday, is it worth considering doing that every home game, by choice?
If they considered it for every home game this season, I would think it's then going to cost them some money in refunding those season ticket holders who've paid for the Prov. Stand with the £50 difference that the terracing folk haven't paid.
Might have been a good idea before the season, but surely not practical now?
|
|