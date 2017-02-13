|
Do the Newco count tickets sold as the attendance or people who go through the gate?
If it's tickets sold there will have been under 4000 in attendance.
Soon be Monday.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:27 am
What's with all the Cougar fans turning up on this board. Haven't you got better things to do in half term?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:35 am
So is that tickets sold or people through the gate?
Soon be Monday.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:39 am
And yet funnily enough if you just count the tickets sold on matchday I'd still estimate that this NewCo as you call it still gets more through the gate than your club
But to answer your question:
If a person has bought a season ticket they have paid up front for all home games (surely you know the purpose of a season ticket?). So therefore they are included in the official attendance. As they have paid it counts as a ticket sold for the game. Supplemented by the walk in support. I'd say 4,000 was about right.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:48 am
Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2013 7:00 pm
Posts: 729
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
And yet funnily enough if you just count the tickets sold on matchday I'd still estimate that this NewCo as you call it still gets more through the gate than your club
But to answer your question:
If a person has bought a season ticket they have paid up front for all home games (surely you know the purpose of a season ticket?). So therefore they are included in the official attendance. As they have paid it counts as a ticket sold for the game. Supplemented by the walk in support. I'd say 4,000 was about right.
Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.
Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?
Soon be Monday.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:51 am
666 wrote:
With the sophisticated turnstiles installed at Odsal, why are no attendance figures reported?
I think the award for most retarded post of the year has been won already.
Not only was it announced at the match, and on social media (check out the Bulls timeline, it was there unless someone has deleted it), it was also reported in League Express, whose online edition went live around 9pm(ish) yesterday evening. A good few hours before this idiot asks why no attendance figure was reported.
While you're at it, why not question why the Prime Minister has made no comment about Brexit? And how come nobody has spoken to any 1970s Radio DJs about evidence that's popped up about them?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:08 am
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2742
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.
Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?
And which clubs do that? I assume you will be kind enough to provide proof of this of course?
Ah. My twitter? I doubt very much you have that. But the clubs twitter? Yes it does. But if we are going by what you have said previously, as a NewCo this was our very first home game right? And therefore we never had freebies or overspent, ever?
So really by your comment you acknowledge that we are in fact the same Bradford Bulls, with the same heritage associated with the Bradford Bulls brand, it's just the company who owned the brand that went bust.
But to humor you anyway - yes of course that it is different. The crowds have been dwindling since the start of our financial difficulties. This in turn affects on field performance. With a lack of success on the pitch at a high level. People decide to spend their money elsewhere.
I assume you know RL and the city of Bradford well. So you know RL is a working class sport and has been for a long time. The people who watch the rugby are mainly working class. Nowadays money is tight. They have less disposable income. So now the fans who were here for the great players, much success and our innovation with Bullmania have become more finacially restricted. And I can't blame them for spending their hard earned cash how they want.
Some clubs attendances fluctuate with success. It happens. Some will never get any more than they currently do. Keighley for example won't top their pre-season attendance of 2,231 (against us) for a whilst unless they get a big club in the cup or we get them in the league either next season or season after.
Shame really, because I personally (and I know many Bradford fans) want to see other teams do well, and we'd never wish financial difficulties on anyone. In fact the majority want to see RL thrive and yet there are still people like you who revel in our demise. I hope your team doesn't go through what we have, if you do then maybe, just maybe you'll understand that it's not the fans fault.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:22 am
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1568
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.
Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?
Bradford will win Superleague again before your club even scratches the surface of being relevant. HTH.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:25 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26064
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Bradford will win Superleague again before your club even scratches the surface of being relevant. HTH.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:29 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2640
|
Given everything that's happened, a crowd of 4K is still a good showing from Bradford. Yes I know there probably wasn't that many there yesterday and the figure included all season tickets, but still, it shows there is still a want for RL in Bradford
|
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
