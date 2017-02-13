WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ATTENDANCES

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net ATTENDANCES

 
Post a reply

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:25 am
HalifaxCougar Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2013 7:00 pm
Posts: 729
Do the Newco count tickets sold as the attendance or people who go through the gate?

If it's tickets sold there will have been under 4000 in attendance.
Soon be Monday.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:27 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26061
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
What's with all the Cougar fans turning up on this board. Haven't you got better things to do in half term?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:35 am
HalifaxCougar Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2013 7:00 pm
Posts: 729
Bullseye wrote:
What's with all the Cougar fans turning up on this board. Haven't you got better things to do in half term?


So is that tickets sold or people through the gate? :?
Soon be Monday.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:39 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2741
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Do the Newco count tickets sold as the attendance or people who go through the gate?

If it's tickets sold there will have been under 4000 in attendance.


And yet funnily enough if you just count the tickets sold on matchday I'd still estimate that this NewCo as you call it still gets more through the gate than your club :SUBMISSION:

But to answer your question:

If a person has bought a season ticket they have paid up front for all home games (surely you know the purpose of a season ticket?). So therefore they are included in the official attendance. As they have paid it counts as a ticket sold for the game. Supplemented by the walk in support. I'd say 4,000 was about right.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:48 am
HalifaxCougar Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2013 7:00 pm
Posts: 729
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
And yet funnily enough if you just count the tickets sold on matchday I'd still estimate that this NewCo as you call it still gets more through the gate than your club :SUBMISSION:

But to answer your question:

If a person has bought a season ticket they have paid up front for all home games (surely you know the purpose of a season ticket?). So therefore they are included in the official attendance. As they have paid it counts as a ticket sold for the game. Supplemented by the walk in support. I'd say 4,000 was about right.


Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.

Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?
Soon be Monday.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:51 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2068
Location: No longer Bradford
666 wrote:
With the sophisticated turnstiles installed at Odsal, why are no attendance figures reported?


I think the award for most retarded post of the year has been won already.

Not only was it announced at the match, and on social media (check out the Bulls timeline, it was there unless someone has deleted it), it was also reported in League Express, whose online edition went live around 9pm(ish) yesterday evening. A good few hours before this idiot asks why no attendance figure was reported.

While you're at it, why not question why the Prime Minister has made no comment about Brexit? And how come nobody has spoken to any 1970s Radio DJs about evidence that's popped up about them?

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:08 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2741
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.

Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?


And which clubs do that? I assume you will be kind enough to provide proof of this of course?

Ah. My twitter? I doubt very much you have that. But the clubs twitter? Yes it does. But if we are going by what you have said previously, as a NewCo this was our very first home game right? And therefore we never had freebies or overspent, ever?

So really by your comment you acknowledge that we are in fact the same Bradford Bulls, with the same heritage associated with the Bradford Bulls brand, it's just the company who owned the brand that went bust.

But to humor you anyway - yes of course that it is different. The crowds have been dwindling since the start of our financial difficulties. This in turn affects on field performance. With a lack of success on the pitch at a high level. People decide to spend their money elsewhere.

I assume you know RL and the city of Bradford well. So you know RL is a working class sport and has been for a long time. The people who watch the rugby are mainly working class. Nowadays money is tight. They have less disposable income. So now the fans who were here for the great players, much success and our innovation with Bullmania have become more finacially restricted. And I can't blame them for spending their hard earned cash how they want.

Some clubs attendances fluctuate with success. It happens. Some will never get any more than they currently do. Keighley for example won't top their pre-season attendance of 2,231 (against us) for a whilst unless they get a big club in the cup or we get them in the league either next season or season after.

Shame really, because I personally (and I know many Bradford fans) want to see other teams do well, and we'd never wish financial difficulties on anyone. In fact the majority want to see RL thrive and yet there are still people like you who revel in our demise. I hope your team doesn't go through what we have, if you do then maybe, just maybe you'll understand that it's not the fans fault.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:22 am
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1566
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
HalifaxCougar wrote:
Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.

Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?

Bradford will win Superleague again before your club even scratches the surface of being relevant. HTH. :mrgreen:
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: ATTENDANCES

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:25 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26061
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
ridlerbull wrote:
Bradford will win Superleague again before your club even scratches the surface of being relevant. HTH. :mrgreen:


:lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, billypop, Bing [Bot], Blotto, bowlingboy, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, Majestic-12 [Bot], Old_Northern, PHILISAN, REDWHITEANDBLUE, riccado, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, wiganermike, Yahoo [Bot] and 349 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,5221,70075,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  