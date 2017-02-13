HalifaxCougar wrote: Some clubs give the attendance as people through the gates on a game day others count tickets sold.



Clubs getting different crowds that is how sport is. I see on your Twitter you show a full odsal. Bet yesterday looked worlds apart from the days of freebies and overspending?

And which clubs do that? I assume you will be kind enough to provide proof of this of course?Ah. My twitter? I doubt very much you have that. But the clubs twitter? Yes it does. But if we are going by what you have said previously, as a NewCo this was our very first home game right? And therefore we never had freebies or overspent, ever?So really by your comment you acknowledge that we are in fact the same Bradford Bulls, with the same heritage associated with the Bradford Bulls brand, it's just the company who owned the brand that went bust.But to humor you anyway - yes of course that it is different. The crowds have been dwindling since the start of our financial difficulties. This in turn affects on field performance. With a lack of success on the pitch at a high level. People decide to spend their money elsewhere.I assume you know RL and the city of Bradford well. So you know RL is a working class sport and has been for a long time. The people who watch the rugby are mainly working class. Nowadays money is tight. They have less disposable income. So now the fans who were here for the great players, much success and our innovation with Bullmania have become more finacially restricted. And I can't blame them for spending their hard earned cash how they want.Some clubs attendances fluctuate with success. It happens. Some will never get any more than they currently do. Keighley for example won't top their pre-season attendance of 2,231 (against us) for a whilst unless they get a big club in the cup or we get them in the league either next season or season after.Shame really, because I personally (and I know many Bradford fans) want to see other teams do well, and we'd never wish financial difficulties on anyone. In fact the majority want to see RL thrive and yet there are still people like you who revel in our demise. I hope your team doesn't go through what we have, if you do then maybe, just maybe you'll understand that it's not the fans fault.