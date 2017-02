666 wrote: With the sophisticated turnstiles installed at Odsal, why are no attendance figures reported?



Something in which HMRC could be interested following the several recent liquidations!

The turnstiles aren't sophisticated. Some of them are common as muck.But don't let the fact that the attendance was officially announced before the game had even finished stop you posting more utter shhite. We can use something to laugh at just now, and we're laughing at you, gormclops