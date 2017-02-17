That Josh Jones one tonight was far worse than any last week.
He actually threw it forward to hit Brough.
It should of been awarded as a knock on. Surely can only be a forward pass if his own player catches it. Really hope they clamp down on this. It's like our version of a footballer going down in the box just because there's contact.
