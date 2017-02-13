WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - clearing the ruck

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:01 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17067
Location: Back in Hull.
TrinityIHC wrote:
If Arona moves he would have either go toward Houghton and possibly trip him, or he rolls into the ball. As it was he laid there doing his best not to interfere - not a penalty for me.

I know players dive and hold on to players tackling them to make it look like they're being held down but the passing into a player is just more blatant and looks stupid.

Anyway, i'm tired of talking about it now but enjoyed the game as a whole - not much free flowing rugby but the armwrestle and forward battle between 2 packs giving 100% was good entertainment!


Agree with the last paragraph, let's just move on.

I like what Chester and Carter are trying to do at Wakey and hope it works on for you.

Re: clearing the ruck

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:17 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25255
Surely the real issue here is the defender not allowing the attacking team to take advantage of a quick Ptb? If the defender can't get out of the way in time and impede the attacker then it's a penalty whethere it's deliberate interference or not. If we started allowing it or penalising the attacking side we'd have Wigan players rolling around the Ptb area after every tackle

Re: clearing the ruck

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:24 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4418
Location: Outside your remit
Dave K. wrote:
Agree with the last paragraph, let's just move on.

I like what Chester and Carter are trying to do at Wakey and hope it works on for you.


And you fella, a lot of time for Hull - stood with your lot at magic last year and had a right laugh.

Edit: Absolute last word on it but a certain Gareth Ellis has just said on Super League Show that he agrees that houghtons pass into Huby was understandable in circumstances but not something he wants to see and hopes its clamped down on. :WHISTLE:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: clearing the ruck

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:44 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17067
Location: Back in Hull.
Nobody has argued that, just some your fans have made out that it was only us doing it and it cost you the game, both statements are rubbish.
