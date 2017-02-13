TrinityIHC wrote:

If Arona moves he would have either go toward Houghton and possibly trip him, or he rolls into the ball. As it was he laid there doing his best not to interfere - not a penalty for me.



I know players dive and hold on to players tackling them to make it look like they're being held down but the passing into a player is just more blatant and looks stupid.



Anyway, i'm tired of talking about it now but enjoyed the game as a whole - not much free flowing rugby but the armwrestle and forward battle between 2 packs giving 100% was good entertainment!