Bull Mania wrote:
I see Lachlan Burr scored for Sheffield too. How did he go Roger?
He played well. He's exactly what we haven't got at the moment. Acton and Hopkins also played from Leigh, all 3 played very well and very physical and rotated well. Toulouse were very strong and fast with the ball, I was surprised how well Sheffield played.
