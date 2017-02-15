WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:05 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 143
HUD 14
LEE 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:19 pm
Rhino46 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 11, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 279
HUD. 7
LEE. 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:16 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4018
HUD 8
LEE 10
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:16 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2846
Location: Leeds
HUD 10
LEE 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:56 pm
Sarahgrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 1:58 pm
Posts: 5006
Location: walking in a rhino wonderland
HUD 8
LEE 14

cheers xx
That's why we are champions again!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:36 pm
steamy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2012 9:36 am
Posts: 161
HUD. 10
LEE. 12

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:28 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7446
HUD 16
LEE 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:52 am
rhinos69 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 323
HUD 11
LEE 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:35 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3004
HUD 16
LEE 28
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1a

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:07 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5244
HUD by 18
LEE by 12
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
