Please note there are just 2 games to predict on this week - the 2 rearranged Super League Round 11 games. No predictions required for either the World Club Series or World Club Challenge games.
This week's results
Week 1
St Helens 6 Leeds 4 - St Helens by 2
Castleford 44 Leigh 16 - Castleford by 28
Widnes 16 Huddersfield 28 - Huddersfield by 12
Catalans 20 Warrington 12 - Catalans by 8
Salford 16 Wigan 26 - Wigan by 10
Wakefield 8 Hull FC 12 - Hull FC by 4
This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
9 Rodhutch (Predictor of the week)
7 Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Loiner81
6 FGB, Jamie101,John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, William Eve, Xykojen,
5 Dave1612, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, Tigertot
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties, Highbury Rhino, Him, Old Feller, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino
3 Carisma HFC, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Tvoc
2 Deanos Rhinos
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Huddersfield (HUD) v Salford (SAL)
Leigh (LEI) v Leeds (LEE)
Good luck
