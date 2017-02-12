Please note there are just 2 games to predict on this week - the 2 rearranged Super League Round 11 games. No predictions required for either the World Club Series or World Club Challenge games.



This week's results



Week 1

St Helens 6 Leeds 4 - St Helens by 2

Castleford 44 Leigh 16 - Castleford by 28

Widnes 16 Huddersfield 28 - Huddersfield by 12

Catalans 20 Warrington 12 - Catalans by 8

Salford 16 Wigan 26 - Wigan by 10

Wakefield 8 Hull FC 12 - Hull FC by 4





This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



9 Rodhutch (Predictor of the week)

7 Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Loiner81

6 FGB, Jamie101,John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, William Eve, Xykojen,

5 Dave1612, FoxyRhino, Phil Clarke, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, ThePrinter, Tigertot

4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties, Highbury Rhino, Him, Old Feller, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino

3 Carisma HFC, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Tvoc

2 Deanos Rhinos



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Huddersfield (HUD) v Salford (SAL)

Leigh (LEI) v Leeds (LEE)



Good luck