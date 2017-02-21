altofts wildcat wrote: I think that if the player impedes the play of the ball or the dummy half being able to collect the ball then it should be a penalty for interference. I also think it should be a penalty if the ball is passed backwards into a player who is in an offside position. However if the ball is passed forward into a player then it should be a penalty against the player who has passed the ball.



(I think that makes sense)

You'd end up with about 10 penalties a game for it, just look at how many times there is a defender left in back play at the PTB, nothing to stop dummy half picking it up and passing it backwards into the man on the floor.I think the need to distinguish between if a defender is interfering or not - if he's on the ground, not in the line of passing then he should be ok and not be able to be used as a penalty milk.EDIT**** - RFL response