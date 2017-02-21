altofts wildcat wrote:
I think that if the player impedes the play of the ball or the dummy half being able to collect the ball then it should be a penalty for interference. I also think it should be a penalty if the ball is passed backwards into a player who is in an offside position. However if the ball is passed forward into a player then it should be a penalty against the player who has passed the ball.
(I think that makes sense)
You'd end up with about 10 penalties a game for it, just look at how many times there is a defender left in back play at the PTB, nothing to stop dummy half picking it up and passing it backwards into the man on the floor.
I think the need to distinguish between if a defender is interfering or not - if he's on the ground, not in the line of passing then he should be ok and not be able to be used as a penalty milk.
EDIT**** - RFL response