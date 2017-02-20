Gansons explanation is a load rubbish!



Coaches fume at any player who gets left on the ground as the ball is played, it leaves one less player in the defensive line which has Coaching staff tearing their hair out.

Laying around in the ruck area has virtually no positive outcome for the defensive side, unlike leaving your hands in or feigning being caught up in the tackle which are tactics employed by many clubs.



Consider this, players are taught and teams are coached to create an overload situation where more attackers can target one side or other where the defence has got its numbers wrong. The defensive split is everything in the modern game, teams play to certain points on the field where it puts the defence in two minds about the numbers. Half backs and hookers are immensely astute at recognising and exploiting a defence that's got it wrong.



So leaving a defender laying around at the feet of a play the ball is an absolute cardinal sin because one side of the defence is left vulnerable to an overload. There's no need for the 'Ganson remedy' because professional players don't do it by choice, they'd get mullered by the coach. It's unsporting conduct to throw the ball at a prone defender, play the ball on his head and wave imaginary yellow cards in the face of the Referee, leave that cynical type of behaviour to soccer players.